Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI opened at $380.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.31. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.50 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

