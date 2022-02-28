Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,721 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 478.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $411,094,000 after purchasing an additional 703,525 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $84.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

