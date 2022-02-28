Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,589 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,322 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.36% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,561 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,143,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.94. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $6.65.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

