Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 37.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPHD opened at $31.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.14. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $26.73 and a 12-month high of $32.98.

