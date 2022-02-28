Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 2,591.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 416,918 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 823.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 130,839 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 105,688 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 921.1% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 107,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 97,177 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,606,000.

NYSEARCA PBW opened at $56.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $48.60 and a one year high of $114.46.

