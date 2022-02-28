NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUSC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 65.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 31.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,166,000 after buying an additional 112,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 53,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.