Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,786,000 after buying an additional 894,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Qorvo by 85.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 757.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 425,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,124,000 after buying an additional 375,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Qorvo by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,991,000 after acquiring an additional 233,289 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1,844.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 189,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,625,000 after acquiring an additional 179,525 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $137.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.48.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

