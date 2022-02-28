Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $164,367,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMED. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

