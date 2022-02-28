Needham & Company LLC Boosts Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $65.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.22 and a beta of 1.19. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $211,484.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 543,040 shares of company stock worth $25,798,319. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 857,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,010,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,500,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,231,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,044,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

