DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Rating) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DoubleDown Interactive.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DoubleDown Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 3,784,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,712 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,953,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,533,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,818,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DDI stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 11.69, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. DoubleDown Interactive has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

