HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Stock analysts at HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $4.60 on Monday. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a market cap of $185.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 739,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $6,945,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $54,557.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 1,306.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the last quarter.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

