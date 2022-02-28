Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

DLTR opened at $140.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $149.37.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 30,462 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.4% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at about $136,417,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.7% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 44,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.