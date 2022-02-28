Barclays Downgrades Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Underweight

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 25.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DCPH. Truist Financial downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $8.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $473.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.92. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.13 and a 52-week high of $48.27.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.17% and a negative net margin of 306.78%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,186 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,057,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,195,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,595,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

