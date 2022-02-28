BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.86, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,013 shares of company stock worth $11,414,654. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

NYSE RMD opened at $245.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

