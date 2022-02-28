Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 447,781 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,326,102 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $597,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,417,000 after buying an additional 7,585,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,199,757 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,834,000 after buying an additional 145,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE ET opened at $9.79 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey acquired 33,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

