Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 8,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $177,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,633 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,279 over the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $152.93 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day moving average of $164.76.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The company had revenue of $773.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

