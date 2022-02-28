Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $4.54 Million in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 440,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.17% of GrafTech International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,551,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,528,000 after buying an additional 1,682,493 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,364,000 after buying an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,869,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after buying an additional 674,434 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,581,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 48,600.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,935,000 after buying an additional 3,474,960 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

EAF stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.13. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.65, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 372.52% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 2.72%.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

