Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Luxfer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.300-$1.500 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luxfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Luxfer from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $16.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Luxfer has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luxfer will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Luxfer by 39.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Luxfer by 456.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Luxfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

