Atria Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 360.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $242.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.52. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $210.50 and a 1 year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

