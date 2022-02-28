Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 115,266 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,961,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.33 and a 52-week high of $33.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

