Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,901 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,901 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $41,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total value of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $229.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $208.93 and a 200-day moving average of $184.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $240.97.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.86.

About Pioneer Natural Resources (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

