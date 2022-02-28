Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Shares of AVY opened at $180.32 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $168.31 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Avery Dennison by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 151,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

