Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) to Issue $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.
Avery Dennison has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $10.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.
Shares of AVY opened at $180.32 on Monday. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $168.31 and a 52-week high of $229.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Avery Dennison by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 418,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,658,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after acquiring an additional 110,115 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Avery Dennison by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 266,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,755,000 after acquiring an additional 151,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.70.
Avery Dennison Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions, and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)
