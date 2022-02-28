Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (VAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide has decreased its dividend payment by 13.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to earn $9.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $163.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.82. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $137.13 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,535,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,461,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,410,000 after buying an additional 90,651 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

