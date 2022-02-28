LKQ Co. (LKQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 24th

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd.

LKQ has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LKQ to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.03 on Monday. LKQ has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.62.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research downgraded LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in LKQ by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

