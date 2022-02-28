Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 15th

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.87 on Monday. Eastern Bankshares has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $23.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on EBC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In related news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

