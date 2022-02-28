IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,150 ($29.24) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.26% from the company’s previous close.

IMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.40) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.96) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($28.15) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.45).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,470 ($19.99) on Friday. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,878 ($25.54). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,656.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,714.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

