South32 (LON:S32) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 175 ($2.38) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.82% from the stock’s current price.

S32 has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 225 ($3.06) to GBX 235 ($3.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get South32 alerts:

LON:S32 opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.54) on Friday. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 145 ($1.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 264.28 ($3.59). The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion and a PE ratio of 21.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 221.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 195.85.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.