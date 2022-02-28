Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $85.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.61.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,501,316. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 41,248 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NetApp by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,317 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 64,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 998,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $81,710,000 after purchasing an additional 81,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

