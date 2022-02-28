Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 428,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,359 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.11% of Prudential Financial worth $45,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.87.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $334,495.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 225,645 shares of company stock worth $25,796,249. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $112.80 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

