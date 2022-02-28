Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 10,030 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.20% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $43,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $628,442,000 after purchasing an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,152,000 after purchasing an additional 104,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,168,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.20.

MLM opened at $385.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.32 and its 200 day moving average is $392.72. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

