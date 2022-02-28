Utah Retirement Systems Sells 3,100 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 49.6% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,600,000 after acquiring an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,864,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,732,000 after acquiring an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 108.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after acquiring an additional 225,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $48.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.31 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.