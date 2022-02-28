Jane Street Group LLC Purchases 39,157 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 1,684.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,157 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RBC Bearings worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $174,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 81.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,573 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in RBC Bearings by 10.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in RBC Bearings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

ROLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

ROLL opened at $189.74 on Monday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.62 and a beta of 1.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.