Voss Capital LLC Has $147,000 Position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 352,561 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Aptose Biosciences worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 45.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,373,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 428,586 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 12.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 7.1% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APTO. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Aptose Biosciences stock opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.50. Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

In other Aptose Biosciences news, Director Erich Platzer bought 270,000 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 297,822 shares of company stock valued at $350,361 in the last 90 days. 8.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

