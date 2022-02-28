Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.20% of ArcBest worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after acquiring an additional 92,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 29.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after acquiring an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after acquiring an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 76.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 134,339 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $89.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.65. ArcBest Co. has a 52 week low of $52.86 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

In related news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,350 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.70.

ArcBest Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.