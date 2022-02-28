Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 997,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSJM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 93,705 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 405.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 340,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 273,187 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 325,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after buying an additional 72,325 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,734,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.83 and a 52-week high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18.

