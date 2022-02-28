Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125,480 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gartner by 6.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Gartner by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,725 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $286.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.18 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.80.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

