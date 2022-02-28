Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.18% of Hub Group worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $82.10 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

