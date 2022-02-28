Atria Investments LLC Invests $1.53 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period.

INDA stock opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.56. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

