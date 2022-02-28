Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,837 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Atria Investments LLC raised its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,092 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $55.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DVN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

