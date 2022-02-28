Atria Investments LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.66% of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 360.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KCE opened at $93.11 on Monday. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.44.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

