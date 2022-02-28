BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 18,945 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,503 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,945 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3,900.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 322.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 46.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

Shares of ANSS opened at $324.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $278.22 and a 1 year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.