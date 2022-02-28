Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,563 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of Sonic Automotive worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $53.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.36.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.81. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.73%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sonic Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

