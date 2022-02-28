American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of American Financial Group worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in American Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in American Financial Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in American Financial Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $137.07 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.49 and a 12-month high of $146.63. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

