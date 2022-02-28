Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,454,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,126 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust were worth $26,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,691,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 1,659.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,064,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,344 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 205,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 126,154 shares in the last quarter.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn acquired 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $74,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,458 shares of company stock worth $453,087.

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.50. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

