United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 10,000 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Alexco Resource worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 529.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 30,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

AXU stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $243.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.43 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $3.34.

Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.