DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.86.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of DVA opened at $114.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. DaVita has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.88.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

