Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. Bank of America began coverage on Clarus in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas raised Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CLAR opened at $22.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. Clarus has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a market cap of $842.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Clarus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 24.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

