StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.15.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

STNE opened at $11.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,004,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

