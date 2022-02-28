Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,214,604,000 after buying an additional 38,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,722,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,362,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,739,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,861,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $134.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.49, a PEG ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.65 and its 200 day moving average is $163.36. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.05 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski bought 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,690.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 72,775 shares of company stock worth $10,362,476 and sold 9,297 shares worth $1,470,202. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

