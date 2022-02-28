Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Equitable were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Equitable by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 14.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Equitable in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,556,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equitable by 56.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable stock opened at $33.09 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $473,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,720 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

